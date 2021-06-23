Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

BSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of BSM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,127. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. SoftVest Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,095,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,646 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 44,776.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 277,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

