BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 2,734,081 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,734,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,587,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WOOF shares. Bank of America upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 94.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

