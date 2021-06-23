BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $55,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,259,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,703,000 after purchasing an additional 310,108 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 107,763 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 650,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 113,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,496 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

RBBN opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.52 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.