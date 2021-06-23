BlackRock Inc. Sells 406,390 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,791,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406,390 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $62,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 566,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 394,386 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,214,000 after purchasing an additional 73,560 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,517,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,050,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 166,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

