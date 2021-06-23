Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 68,119 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 102.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,119 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.10% of Vroom worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vroom by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 165,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vroom by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,553,000 after purchasing an additional 295,167 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vroom by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,106,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after purchasing an additional 499,053 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vroom alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist dropped their target price on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. Vroom’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $80,461,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $514,225.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,350,212.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,066,918 shares of company stock valued at $90,009,092. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.