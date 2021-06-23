Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 2.74% of Information Services Group worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Noble Financial increased their target price on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of III opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $280.40 million, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

