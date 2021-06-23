Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Inogen were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 99,833 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $138,638,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGN stock opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 1,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 692,966 shares of company stock worth $39,797,363 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INGN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

