Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.41 Million Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $129.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.99. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

