Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,170 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $172.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.33. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $175.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,997 shares in the company, valued at $29,853,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

