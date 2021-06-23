Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.84) Per Share

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.84) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.75). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BPMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

BPMC opened at $83.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.