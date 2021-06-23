Bluzelle Trading 36% Lower Over Last Week (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $38.91 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00053601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.01 or 0.00611404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00078346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00039514 BTC.

BLZ is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,397,460 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

