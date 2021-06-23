BMO Capital Markets Increases Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target to C$2.50

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 42.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

OBE opened at C$4.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04. The stock has a market cap of C$322.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.67. Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.36 and a 1 year high of C$4.39.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$81.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Obsidian Energy news, Director John Brydson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$40,243.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,571 shares in the company, valued at C$617,449.58. In the last three months, insiders acquired 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $56,301.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

