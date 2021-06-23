BMO UK High Income Plc B Share (LON:BHIB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.29

BMO UK High Income Plc B Share (LON:BHIB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BHIB stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 95.50 ($1.25). The stock had a trading volume of 30,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,600. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £110.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44. BMO UK High Income Plc B Share has a 52 week low of GBX 74.20 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 99 ($1.29).

