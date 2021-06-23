BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,085 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 101.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Northwest Bancorp were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 310.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.02. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.19 million during the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 6.94%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

