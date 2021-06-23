BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $30,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $191,909.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,186.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $495,127. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $198.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Chemung Financial Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

