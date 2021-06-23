BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 218.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Catalyst Biosciences were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 70,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1,703.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 53,464 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.89% and a negative net margin of 1,233.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBIO. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

