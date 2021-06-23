BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLFC. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $276.04 million, a P/E ratio of 403.45 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.98. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.54%.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

