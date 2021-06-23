BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 109.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Athersys were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Athersys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 533,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Athersys by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 1,242,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Athersys by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Athersys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $47,437.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $319.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64. Athersys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.21.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Athersys Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

