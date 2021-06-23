BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 796 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after buying an additional 94,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 72,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAC. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $62.06 and a 1-year high of $118.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

