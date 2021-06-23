Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.42

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$41.42 and last traded at C$41.32, with a volume of 11141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.50 to C$42.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

