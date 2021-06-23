Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC restated a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

BNE stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,390. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.35. The stock has a market cap of C$182.76 million and a P/E ratio of -7.65.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.21 per share, with a total value of C$25,246.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,253,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,899,716.11. In the last three months, insiders acquired 21,300 shares of company stock worth $93,194.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

