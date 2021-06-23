BonusCloud One Day Volume Reaches $83,498.00 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 39% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $888,231.10 and approximately $83,498.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00053840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00020413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.05 or 0.00626942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00078703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039951 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,150,954,179 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

