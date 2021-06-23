boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Investec

Investec downgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of boohoo group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of BHHOF stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.