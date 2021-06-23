Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Trading Up 3.8%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) shares were up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.73 and last traded at $77.71. Approximately 276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 507,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

