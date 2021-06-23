Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Trading Up 3.8%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) shares were up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.73 and last traded at $77.71. Approximately 276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 507,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.89.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.
The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.
Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
