BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,673. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $512,692.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 458.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,382 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after purchasing an additional 812,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 172.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 763,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

