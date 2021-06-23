Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Invests $267,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $213.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.