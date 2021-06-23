Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in WestRock by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

WRK opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

