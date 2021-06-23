BP Capital Ltd. Sells 95,000 Shares of Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) Stock

Riwi Corp (CNSX:RIW) insider BP Capital Ltd. sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $147,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,979,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,302.50.
BP Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 16th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 600 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $1,080.00.
- On Friday, June 11th, BP Capital Ltd. sold 100 shares of Riwi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $180.00.
