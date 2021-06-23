Bp Plc Decreases Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNF opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

