Bp Plc Decreases Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bp Plc cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Bunge were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $2,787,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $6,756,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bunge by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Bunge by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Shares of BG stock opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.69. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.