Bp Plc Grows Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Bp Plc lifted its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 102.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.63.

Shares of COUP opened at $248.25 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.24, for a total transaction of $548,111.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,586.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $45,776.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,049.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,163 shares of company stock worth $29,376,970 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

