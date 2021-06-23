Bp Plc Has $411,000 Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,244,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 397.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 156,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 125,198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $2,305,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,778,000. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus stock opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39. Dada Nexus Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

DADA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

