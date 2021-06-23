Bp Plc Has $448,000 Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,670 shares of company stock worth $2,606,470. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.