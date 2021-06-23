Bp Plc Purchases 1,960 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bp Plc raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Datadog by 3.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Datadog by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,157,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,451,000 after purchasing an additional 83,184 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 35.0% in the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,331,000 after buying an additional 252,077 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $85,632.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,745,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $20,087,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,221,441 shares of company stock worth $103,024,843 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $104.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.75. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -746.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

