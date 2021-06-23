Bp Plc Sells 3,035 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 29.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 127,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,181,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,214,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1,241.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 63,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $59.10.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

SEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

