Brian Rodan Acquires 333,333 Shares of Siren Gold Limited (ASX:SNG) Stock

Siren Gold Limited (ASX:SNG) insider Brian Rodan purchased 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$83,333.25 ($59,523.75).

Siren Gold Company Profile

Siren Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company. It primarily holds interests in the Alexander River, Big River, Reefton South, and Lyell projects located within the Reefton goldfield on the South Island of New Zealand. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Western Perth, Australia.

