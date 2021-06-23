Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 57.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,020,000 after purchasing an additional 836,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 384.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 117,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 93,327 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 102.17 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.62. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.