Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,886 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 63,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,889,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 225,604 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

