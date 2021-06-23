Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $61.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -555.00 and a beta of 0.69.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

