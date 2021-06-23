Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.11 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

