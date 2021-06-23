Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

NASDAQ KDMN opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $5.73.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.