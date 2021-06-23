Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 8,222 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 45.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,824 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.59.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.83.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

