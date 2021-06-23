Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Stride by 107.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Stride by 14.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Stride by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $2,202,015.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,121,346.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of Stride stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,286 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,062. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stride presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

