Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,362,000 after acquiring an additional 575,652 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,803,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,789,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,766,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,403,000 after acquiring an additional 149,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,421,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,278,000 after acquiring an additional 725,743 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.52. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

