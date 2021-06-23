Brokerages Anticipate Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Antares Pharma posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million.

ATRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 254,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after buying an additional 336,315 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

ATRS stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.45. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

