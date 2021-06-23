Brokerages Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.11 Million

Brokerages predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will announce sales of $185.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.47 million to $185.75 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $175.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $742.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $741.65 million to $742.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $759.73 million, with estimates ranging from $747.24 million to $772.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

