Brokerages Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Post -$1.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.30). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to ($4.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.96. 340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,369. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.25. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

