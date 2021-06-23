Brokerages Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Guidewire Software reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $112.19 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $146,794,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,736,000 after buying an additional 702,329 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $68,631,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $85,091,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 524.6% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,206,000 after buying an additional 634,213 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

