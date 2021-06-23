Brokerages Anticipate Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Mimecast posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Mimecast stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.64. 274,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $59.48.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at $719,426.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

