Brokerages Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Rattler Midstream posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $98.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rattler Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. 2,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,118. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 96.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 648.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 103,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 74,284 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 59.8% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 601,417 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 62.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 44,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.